Miners work at "El Teniente" copper mine in the Andes mountains in Rancagua, Chile, some 140 kilometers southeast of Santiago, on March 21, 2018. - "El Teniente" is the world's largest underground copper mine and produced 475,000 tons of copper in 2016. After 113 years of operations and the construction of 4.500 km of tunnels, the state-run mine seeks to extend its life by another five decades. (Photo by CLAUDIO REYES / AFP)